Foster & Motley Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $214.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $220.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.32.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.