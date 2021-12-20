Foster & Motley Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $109.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.