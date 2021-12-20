Foster & Motley Inc. Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

