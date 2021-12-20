Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $377.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.52. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

