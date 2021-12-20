Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,048 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.83.

Shares of LH opened at $307.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

