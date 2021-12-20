Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,225 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.93 on Monday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

