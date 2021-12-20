Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,139,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.