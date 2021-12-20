Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,246 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.88 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

