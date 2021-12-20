Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 715 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

