Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $150.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 54,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

