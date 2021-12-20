Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after acquiring an additional 252,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,059,000 after acquiring an additional 246,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

