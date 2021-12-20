Frax Share (FXS) Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.96 or 0.00029758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 22% against the dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $226.35 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.25 or 0.08292574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.38 or 1.00091454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00074068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

