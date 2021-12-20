Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 100.0% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 838.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178,696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

