fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

FUBO opened at $16.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

