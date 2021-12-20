Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FUPBY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

FUPBY stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

