FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.59 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.