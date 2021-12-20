Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,611. The company has a market cap of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

