Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

