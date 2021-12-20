Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $3,466,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $30.94 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

