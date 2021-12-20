GamyFi Platform Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $670,229.23 and approximately $234,141.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.21 or 0.08236176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,528.63 or 1.00260882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00074684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

