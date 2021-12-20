Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 163.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $320.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

