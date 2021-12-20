GateToken (GT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.58 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $452.19 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00012638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,577,555 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

