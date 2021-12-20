Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.85), Zacks reports. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 29,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,883. The company has a market cap of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gencor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Gencor Industries worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

