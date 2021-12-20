General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 6.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 549,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,470,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

