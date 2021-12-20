General Motors (NYSE:GM) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A General Motors 8.50% 20.41% 4.76%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Volcon and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A General Motors 0 2 18 0 2.90

General Motors has a consensus target price of $70.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Volcon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and General Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $122.49 billion 0.65 $6.43 billion $7.48 7.37

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Motors beats Volcon on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

