Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

GNFT opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genfit by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

