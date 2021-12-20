Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Update

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gentherm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

