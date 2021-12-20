Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Getty Realty has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 140.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.
NYSE:GTY opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.
About Getty Realty
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
