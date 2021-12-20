Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 140.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

