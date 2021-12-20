GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on GFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.
Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
