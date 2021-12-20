GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.