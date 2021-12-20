Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.