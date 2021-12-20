Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 81,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

