Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.08 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $913.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $921.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

