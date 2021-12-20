Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $380.94 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

