Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $249.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68. The company has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,827 shares of company stock valued at $149,614,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

