Girard Partners LTD. Sells 16,351 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

UPS opened at $205.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

