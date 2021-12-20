Girard Partners LTD. Sells 18,140 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 85.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.69 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $379.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

