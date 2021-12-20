Girard Partners LTD. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,182 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.28. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

