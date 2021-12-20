Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $225.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

