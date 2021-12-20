Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $874.31 million, a P/E ratio of 485.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

