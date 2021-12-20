Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -360.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $30.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

