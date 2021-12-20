GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 23.64 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,589.76 ($21.01). 3,855,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,521.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,459.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,624.60 ($21.47).

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

