Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report $30.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.78 million to $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $24.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $115.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.28 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 676,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.