Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Increased by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 2.2% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $128.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.