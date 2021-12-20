Gobi Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th

Gobi Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Gobi Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Gobi Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GOBI opened at $9.73 on Monday. Gobi Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $295,000.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

