Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

