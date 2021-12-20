Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $892,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.01 and its 200 day moving average is $266.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

