Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.53 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.