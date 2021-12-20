Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE:APAM opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.