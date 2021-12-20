Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,302.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 39,125 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 354,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,195,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $117.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.73 and a 1 year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

