Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,540 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

